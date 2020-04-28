Scottish Government accused of ‘muddying the waters’ over rates relief

The Scottish Government has been accused of “muddying the waters” over lifeline business relief.

Partner at the Knight Frank estate agent Eric Shearer has been calling for a change in the requirements for empty property relief.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden has also written to ministers.

To receive the relief, a property must be unoccupied by people and unfurnished with “all moveable items” removed.

Mr Shearer believes some firms may feel forced into hiring a van to clear out buildings.

He said: “If you were to go to your office or warehouse and start removing furniture, not only would you be breaching government guidelines, but you would risk being sent home or fined by the police.

“I have explained to officials that what they were tacitly encouraging was for businesses to break the law as the only way to get the relief.”

Mr Lumsden said the government correspondence “did not help anyone and muddied the waters by passing the responsibility to the council”, when the responsibility for the law lies with the Scottish Government.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The non-domestic rates system, including the awarding of all relief reliefs, is administered by local authorities and the interpretation of the relevant empty property relief regulations is a matter for local authorities.”