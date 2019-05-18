Scottish Fishing Safety Group created in Aberdeen

A GROUP has been created to advise on health and safety on Scottish commercial fishing vessels.

Scottish Fisheries Secretary Fergus Ewing announced the creation of the safety group at the Skipper Expo International in Aberdeen yesterday.

He said: “It’s no exaggeration to say that commercial sea fishing is one of the world’s most dangerous jobs.

“Over the years, there have been too many serious accidents and sadly too many lives lost at sea. Injuries and fatalities take a terrible toll, most obviously on families but also on our coastal communities. I want to try and change that.

“We need to do all we can to make fishing as safe as possible. I am therefore establishing an expert group to be made up of people who are active fishers in different sectors and seas. It will advise on how we can improve health, safety and wellbeing on Scottish vessels.

“I also hope that the work of the group will encourage more people to see fishing as a desirable career, which will help to ensure the sustainability of the industry in the long term.”

More details on the membership and remit of the group will be published in the coming weeks.

Now in its ninth year, the Skipper Expo, Scotland’s flagship fisheries show, is held at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The two-day event, which attracts large numbers of visitors from all over the world, finishes today.