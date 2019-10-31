Scottish fire chief’s bonfire night safety plea

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has made a renewed safety plea as bonfire night approaches.

People are being urged to celebrate at one of the many organised displays across the north-east, rather than using fireworks at home.

Alongside the fun and enjoyment, the fire service is warning that the evening can bring significant safety risks and have a damaging impact on others.

The noise of fireworks can raise background noise levels by several decibels, affecting those with noise sensitivity, including autistic people.

The loud bangs, lights and strong smells can be challenging for armed forces veterans – and cause distress to pets.

More often than not, it’s youngsters rather than adults who are injured by fireworks, with more than 350 pre-school children in the UK treated in hospital over the last five years.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Assistant chief officer Ross Haggart, the SFRS director of prevention and protection, said: “While we want people to enjoy and celebrate bonfire night, we’d encourage everyone to leave the fireworks to the experts and find an organised display nearby.

“If you’re not attending a public display, it’s imperative that you follow the fireworks code.

“November 5 is our busiest night of the year by up to four times.

“By attending an official display, you can help ensure our resources aren’t delayed for someone who really needs our assistance.”

Visit firescotland.co.uk for more information on enjoying fireworks safely.