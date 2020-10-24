Fire service encourages diversity in north-east as part of new campaign

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging people in the north-east to become wholetime firefighters through a new recruitment campaign.

The service will issue the rallying call as it prepares to open its latest recruitment drive for wholetime firefighters next week on Tuesday called ‘We Are SFRS, You Are SFRS’.

The campaign will feature firefighters speaking about their own unique backgrounds and experiences to inspire a new generation and more people from under-represented groups in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to follow in their footsteps.

Liz Barnes is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s director of people and organisational development.

She said: “We are incredibly excited to launch our new recruitment campaign, reaching out to people from every background through the stories and experiences of our firefighters.

“Our staff are SFRS – it is through their hard work and commitment that we can continue to protect communities. They are people just like you and if they are SFRS, then you can be too.

“Our message is simple: if you have the commitment, the fitness, the enthusiasm and the drive to work as part of a national team to save lives – then you are SFRS and we want you to apply.”

However, potential applicants are also being urged to make sure they are prepared to meet the Service’s high entry standards.

Ms Barnes added: “We are absolutely committed to ensuring that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service reflects our country’s very unique and diverse communities.

“We do have high fitness standards but our committed training department will work to ensure everyone is fully supported and guided through their training to become a competent firefighter.”

Under the new recruitment process, applicants will be progressed for vacancies within the area they select at the point of application.

Firefighters will undergo a three-month intensive training programme, during which they will learn how to tackle fires in homes and businesses, rescue casualties and render first aid, attend road traffic collisions, and work safely at heights.

But importantly, they will also be expected to learn how to prevent fires and harm by identifying risks and working with partners to share practical safety advice with communities to ensure they stay safe.

Ms Barnes added: “You can take many routes within this Service and we will help you to make the most of the opportunities available to you but I urge you to take that first step and apply to become a wholetime firefighter.”