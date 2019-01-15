Scottish Enterprise to work with Stoneywood paper mill to find ‘best possible outcome’

A Scottish Government Minister has put his support behind the paper mill.

Scottish Enterprise is to work closely with Stoneywood Mill to find an outcome for the company.

Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills Minister Jamie Hepburn said: “I am concerned to learn of the situation with Arjowiggins based in Aberdeen.

“I have spoken directly with the Managing Director of Arjowiggins and the General Manager, Stoneywood Mill and communicated our full support.

“Our focus at this stage, is on supporting the business and doing all we can to try to minimise the impact on the workforce.

“My officials in Scottish Enterprise have been in contact with the management at Arjowiggins to support the company in its plans going forward to secure a new buyer.

“Unfortunately, the negotiations initiated in July 2018 with Fineska BV (the Andlinger & Company group) for the sale of Arjowiggins’ Graphic and Creative Papers businesses ceased due to market trading conditions out with the control of the company.

“We understand Arjowiggins intend to enter administration are hopeful that this offers the best opportunity to find a buyer and safeguard the jobs in Aberdeen.

“Scottish Enterprise will continue to work closely with all partners to explore and exhaust all possible options to try and find the best possible outcome.”