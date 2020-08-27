Scottish Dementia Alumni awarded £5,000 grant to help GPs better support people living with the disease

A group of people living with dementia have been awarded a grant of £5,000 to create a resource to help GPs better support those with the disease.

The Scottish Dementia Alumni are a group of individuals living with a diagnosis of dementia and were awarded the funding by the Life Changes Trust.

The Life Changes Trust was set up with a National Lottery Community Fund endowment of £50m to improve the lives of people living with dementia, those who care for them, unpaid, and young people with care experience.

The group will use the funding to research the lived experience of people with dementia and produce a resource that highlights areas for improvement.

Martin Robertson from Peterhead, the newest member of the group said: “I am glad that the Life Changes Trust grant is showing the continuing importance of the Dementia Alumni and of people with dementia speaking out for themselves.”

Paula Brown, facilitator at Scottish Dementia Alumni, said: “I am thrilled that Life Changes Trust has offered this grant to the Scottish Dementia Alumni to produce a new peer to peer resource around GP services.

“People living with dementia can and do undertake their own research and produce important peer to peer publications. The support of Life Changes Trust in this work is empowering.”