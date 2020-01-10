Scottish Cup heads to Aberdeen shopping centre

Football fans will have the chance to get a close-up look at the world’s oldest trophy this weekend as the Scottish Cup pays a visit to Aberdeen.

The cup will be at the Bon Accord shopping centre tomorrow and Sunday as part of this season’s trophy tour – and supporters have the chance to have their picture taken with it.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Each year the trophy is taken to locations around the country, building up to the season’s showpiece event at Hampden Park in Glasgow on May 9.

The Scottish Football Association said: “Join us to experience the magic of the Scottish Cup first hand – and make sure to grab a picture with the oldest trophy in association football.”

Aberdeen enter at the fourth round stage next weekend when they host Dumbarton.