Scottish councils defend garden waste charge ahead of Aberdeen roll-out

Councils across Scotland have defended a charge for garden waste collection.

It comes as Aberdeen City Council announces it will introduce a new £30 charge under controversial plans to be rolled out later this year.

The move, which would still see free food waste collections, is expected to generate between £792,000 and £990,000 for the cash-strapped council, based on a 40-50% participation rate.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Highland, Perth and Kinross and Edinburgh councils are among those who have already adopted the scheme in a bid to save money.

Some councils, including Edinburgh, have an exemption for those receiving council tax reductions, which can include those on a low income or benefits.

However, an Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “No decisions on potential exemptions have been taken at this stage.”

Allan Henderson, chairman of Highland Council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee, said the scheme, which they introduced in 2017, has been a success and that concerns, such as an increase in fly-tipping, have not become a reality.

He said: “I can quite clearly say we didn’t have any issues with fly-tipping.

“People realise it is a good service the council is providing. Everything has been good and it’s positive.

“We increased it after the first year, from £35 up to £40, and it will probably end up about £50, that’s probably about the right rate.

“When we have to find £20 million to £30m, when we have to find that huge gap and keep council tax right down, then people realise that it’s an option and not direct taxation.”

But disabled pensioner Muriel Thomson, 75, who lives in the village of Ardersier, around 10 miles from Inverness, said she has been left with no option but to pay.

She said: “I can’t go and lift a black bag and put it anywhere.

“I have been in a wheelchair for the last 36 years.

“When I first started paying for the brown bin it was £30, then £35 and now up to £40.

“I have got to pay because I’ve got no other way to get rid of my rubbish.

“I don’t really think it’s fair it’s gone up. There’s a lot of people who can’t afford to pay that. If I wasn’t getting the disabled living allowance, I wouldn’t be able to.”

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The council provides 21 recycling centres and 213 recycling banks across the Highlands.

“We also work with social enterprise groups which help deliver recycling services and organisations which help promote waste prevention.

“They work with households and communities to raise awareness and encourage people, to prevent waste from being created in the first place, as well as promoting the benefits of reusing, recycling and composting.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Meanwhile, Perth and Kinross Council, which introduced a charge in April 2018, said 54% of households (31,902 homes) in the region signed up to the service that financial year.

A spokeswoman said: “The revenue generated is helping the council to offset some of the costs associated with providing a convenient kerbside collection service for garden waste recycling.

“We have not seen any increase in fly-tipping since the permits were introduced, which is a similar experience to other councils who have already introduced a chargeable garden waste service.

“We also provide residents with information regarding alternatives to the garden waste permit if they wish to recycle their garden waste but not purchase a permit, specifically regarding options for home composting or that it can be taken to any of our recycling centres.”

However, opponents have said the scheme will see recycling levels reduce.