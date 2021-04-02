Scottish charity urges Aberdeen residents to support fundraising appeal

A Scottish charity has urged people of Aberdeen to support its fund-raising appeal.

Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) has started the ‘WEE BOX’ appeal to support disabled children and their families in South Sudan.

The appeal received a boost from the UK government who has pledged to match any donation made before 11 May.

The funds raised will go towards schooling, food, sanitation, and support to earn a living, for the affected families.

SCIAF’s director Alistair Dutton said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the people of Aberdeen for supporting us year after year.

“Even during these difficult months, you have shown amazing generosity and kindness.

“Your continued support means extremely poor communities can get the help they need to work themselves out poverty and survive the devastating impact of the pandemic.

“We’re also delighted that as part of UK aid match, everything you give to our WEE BOX appeal will be doubled by the UK government and help make twice the difference.”

SCIAF is the official overseas and development charity of the Catholic Church in Scotland.

The charity raised more than £2.6 million in 2020, including £1.2 million of UK government’s match funding, to support the work they do.

People in Aberdeen made a contribution of £8,190 to SCIAF’s appeal last year.

Since their independence, South Sudan has become one of the world’s poorest and fragile states due to war and droughts.

This year’s appeal tells the story of a generation of Sudanese children that are affected by conflict and famine.

For more information about the appeal or make a donation, visit www.sciaf.org.uk/weebox, or call 0141 354 5555.