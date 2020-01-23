Scottish Blood Transfusion Service in appeal for O negative blood donors. Can you help?

Health chiefs are appealing for help due to the shortage of one type of blood.

Ideally the Scottish Blood Transfusion service aims to maintain at least six days stock of each blood group, however levels for O- are down to just four days.

Stocks of this blood group are vital for use in emergencies as it can be given to almost every patient.

Around 9.5% of the population in Scotland have this blood type.

📣 Are you an O negative donor?

Stocks of your blood group are below targeted levels. Can you help? 📱0345 90 90 999

Find your nearest session: https://t.co/z5y1O6cVdw USEFUL LINKS

📊https://t.co/vSxrIEh7p8

❓https://t.co/OxG4MLmKK6

📧https://t.co/p3txWKIomt pic.twitter.com/yrVM4kdckB — SNBTS (@givebloodscot) January 23, 2020

The public can donate at Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre on Foresterhill Road, although visits are arranged by appointment only.

Call 0345 90 90 999 to book an appointment during business hours or email nss.snbtsenquiry@nhs.net

Appointments take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2-4pm and from 5-7.30pm.

They also take place on Thursdays from 8.30-11.45am and from 1-2.30pm.