Scottish Blood Transfusion Service in appeal for A+ blood donors

Health chiefs are appealing for help due to the shortage of one type of blood.

NHS Grampian wants people with A+ blood to consider donating if they can after the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service warned levels were falling lower than it would like.

The shortfall prompted the health board to say: “Stocks of A+ have fallen below the six-day target. Please make an extra-special effort to give blood if you can.”

Stocks of A+ have fallen below the 6 day target. Please make an extra special effort to give blood if you can. ❤️

The public can donate at Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre on Foresterhill Road, although visits are arranged by appointment only.

Call 0345 90 90 999 to book an appointment during business hours or email nss.snbtsenquiry@nhs.net

Appointments take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2-4pm and from 5-7.30pm.

They also take place on Thursdays from 8.30-11.45am and from 1-2.30pm.

