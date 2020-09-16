Scottish biscuit giant pledges support for north-east’s Taste of Grampian

Walkers Shortbread has pledged its support for this year’s virtual Taste Of Grampian.

The north-east’s biggest food and drink festival, which is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland, is also supported by ANM Group and Opportunity North East.

The event is brought to you by the Evening Express and the Press And Journal.

A wide variety of events and sessions including gin tastings, competitions, cooking demonstrations and entertainment will be taking place over the course of the festival.

It will run on an online interactive platform from Friday to Sunday.

Walkers Shortbread, the world’s best-known shortbread maker, is the latest firm to back the celebrated event, running their own virtual session on Sunday at 4pm.

This will involve viewers getting a look behind the scenes of their warehouse and an afternoon tea with the Walkers themselves.

© Courtesy of Broad Daylight

Joint managing directors of Walkers Shortbread Joe and Jim Walker said: “Walker’s Shortbread is pleased and proud to support the virtual Taste of Grampian in 2020.

“Having supported the event since it was inaugurated many years ago. It is a wonderful showcase for food and drink from the north-east of Scotland which is wide and varied.

“With so many supply issues and challenges over this challenging year, Walker’s Shortbread is pleased to get the opportunity to remind their many loyal customers that all of our products can be purchases online through our website with a special discount of 20% off using the code TOG20”

Food Standards Scotland will support the virtual festival’s Eatwell tent, and Angus, Dundee City, Fife and Perth & Kinross councils have teamed up to sponsor the Taste of Tayside and Fife tent.

Food Standards Scotland’s chief executive, Geoff Ogle, said: “We’ve been keen supporters of Taste of Grampian for many years, so we are delighted that is continuing as a Virtual Festival for 2020.

“Our digital ‘Eatwell’ tent will host a variety of healthy and delicious recipes, as well as easy-to-follow healthy eating tips for the whole family.

“We’ve also got advice on keeping leftovers, defrosting safely, best before and use-by dates and more to make sure you are keeping safe when storing, preparing and cooking food at home.

“So please log on, join in and have some fun at this online event.”

Councillor Altany Craik, who is convener of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee at Fife Council, added: “As Fife Council continues to assist local businesses recover from the Covid-19 lockdown, the Economic Development team is employing innovative ways to assist them connect to new customers.

“Working in partnership with Angus, Dundee and Perth & Kinross Authorities, to help strengthen the Food and Drink Sector across the region, we have sponsored a “digital tent” at this year’s Taste of Grampian.

“Showcasing Fife Companies in the virtual world and helping them build their digital marketing knowledge is more vital than ever as consumers buy more products online.”

© Russell Whyte,

Further event sponsors include Royal Bank of Scotland – which has around 700 branches in the UK – and Anderson Anderson & Brown LLP.

Royal Bank of Scotland is set to sponsor the Taste of Grampian ‘One To Watch’ tent, while Anderson Anderson & Brown LLP are sponsoring the ‘Have A Tipple’ tent.

Russell Whyte, director of Royal Bank of Scotland’s corporate and commercial team, said he was delighted the banking company would support this year’s festival and let thousands of people across the country share in the excitement of the show online.

“The events of recent months have brought into sharp focus the importance of the food and drink sector to Scotland,” Mr Whyte added.

“Its impact has also shown how embracing modern technologies can allow business and communities to overcome new challenges and issues.

“The Taste of Grampian Food and Drink Festival is a great concept and one that is important to us as it not only brings together the hundreds of great businesses across the region who help make the area a leader in Scottish produce but allows everyone, anywhere to get involved, and take part and enjoy this celebration.

“This digital support for the different activities taking place in the virtual tents allows people to see, in one place, the journey from pasture to plate.”

Derek Mair, partner and head of food & drink at Anderson Anderson & Brown LLP, added: “AAB are proud to be sponsors of Taste of Grampian, which has been such a fantastic event for the north-east food and drink community over the years and it is great that the team have adapted to current challenges and are able to deliver this event virtually.

“The food and drink sector is such an important market for Scotland and this event provides an opportunity to showcase some of the fantastic businesses operating not only in the north-east but across Scotland in a new way.

“Each exhibitor has demonstrated an innovative approach in creating their virtual sessions and we look forward to participating in the variety of these sessions hosted not only in our tent, but in all six tents and across the entire weekend.”

Do you want to be involved? To sponsor the event please contact Carole Bruce on carole.bruce@ajl.co.uk or to become an exhibitor please contact Laura Adam on laadam@dctmedia.co.uk