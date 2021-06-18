Scotland fans in Aberdeen on tenterhooks as Euro 2020 match goes into second half

Scotland fans in Aberdeen are on tenterhooks as their Euro 2020 match against England goes into its second half.

Fans began as “quietly optimistic,” but that is certainly getting louder as the game goes on.

The soundtrack of the city centre this evening is one of bagpipe music, Flower of Scotland and a fair few cheers.

Groups are gathering at pubs across the city centre to watch the match, donning their Scotland tops and kilts.

How are Scotland fans at McGinty’s in Aberdeen feeling heading into the second half?

One word, tense.

Football fans are feeling a bit more tense as the second half gets underway #EURO2020 #ENGvSCO pic.twitter.com/7PRYlQNCgo — Ellie Milne (@elliem_milne) June 18, 2021

“I am confident about tonight”

Jake Robertson, from Stoneywood, spent the hours before the game playing the bagpipes on Union Street which has been met with great delight from those passing by.

The 16-year-old said: “It’s great to be out celebrating with the fans. The atmosphere has been amazing, I absolutely love it.

”I’m very passionate about the Scottish team and I am confident about tonight – I’m predicting 2-1 to Scotland.

“I was out on Monday playing during the Scotland game too and the reaction was so good. Even though Scotland lost, the fans always keep the spirits up.”

Groups are singing along to Flower of Scotland and showing their support for the team – definitely all Scotland fans here tonight 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/nyM2TgwUeQ — Ellie Milne (@elliem_milne) June 18, 2021

“Aberdeen hasn’t seen a buzz like this”

At McGinty’s on Union Street, fans are enjoying a drink or two before the match kicks off.

The game is bringing this group of friends, who might not usually be so friendly on match night, together.

“We all support different teams,” said Charlie Bain, an asset manager from Aberdeen. “It’s great that we can come together to support Scotland tonight.”

The group have the balcony to themselves in McGinty’s but that’s not stopping them from raising the roof with their national anthem singing and cheering.

Mr Bain added: “Aberdeen hasn’t seen a buzz like this.”

“Whatever happens we’ll continue to celebrate”

Everyone at McGinty’s is supporting Scotland tonight and spirits are high.

Scott Stuart, 26, said he is keeping his expectations low to avoid disappointment.

He added: “I’m going to enjoy it either way. It’s just good to be here and the atmosphere has been great.

“I think there is a lot of blind optimism, but whatever happens we’ll continue to celebrate.”

“Our parents have told stories about past games”

For some, this is their first time watching Scotland at the Euros.

Ryan Cormack, 19, Liam Jones, 19 and Charlie Crosby, 20, headed out to watch the match together.

Mr Cormack said: “Our parents have told stories about past games but this is the first big tournament that we are experiencing”

Mr Crosby added: “We’re excited and overly confident. It feels like a moment we’ll remember forever and folk will ask ‘Where were you during that game?’”

“We’ll take a draw”

Though pubs not be as busy as they would have been had this happened out with the pandemic, the atmosphere is still buzzing.

Scott Moir, a 28-year-old solicitor from Aberdeen said: “We’re quietly optimistic but also realists. We’ll take a draw.

“This is a one-off game so we’re just excited to be out to witness it. We did think about going to Glasgow or London, but those tickets were like gold dust, so we’re hoping for a good atmosphere here.”

He also said booking a spot in the pub to watch the match was tough, so the city is bound to be in for a busy night.

There really is a great atmosphere in here – despite the capacity limits and social distancing. Groups have still come out to cheer on their team! #EURO2020 #ENGSCO — Ellie Milne (@elliem_milne) June 18, 2021

Fans are certainly getting into the spirit of things at the Bieldside Inn in Aberdeen.

So close!

Everyone really is on tenterhooks in McGinty’s, watch their reaction when Scotland got very close to a goal:

So close! Reaction to Stephen O’Donnell’s volley being saved by Jordan Pickford #SCOENG #EUROS2020 pic.twitter.com/uFMMzLv3bf — Ellie Milne (@elliem_milne) June 18, 2021

