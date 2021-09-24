News / Local Scots offshore diver on road to recovery after being placed in coma following Covid diagnosis By Hamish Penman 24/09/2021, 10:00 am Davy Duncan. A Scottish offshore diver is on the road to recovery after Covid-19 complications left him in an induced coma for several weeks thousands of miles from home. Davy Duncan from Fort William was on a vessel off the coast of Mexico doing contract work for Subsea 7 when he tested positive for the virus on February 19. He was then airlifted off the ship and transferred to a company villa with doctors, but his condition started to deteriorate “very quickly”. For the full story, visit Energy Voice. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe