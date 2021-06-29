Scottish drag queen Lawrence Chaney will sashay onto the Aberdeen Arts Centre stage for some festive extravaganza.

Glasgow-based Lawrence, who was crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two, will bring her first solo show Purple Reign to the popular Aberdeen venue. She will perform for north-east audiences on Tuesday December 14 at 8pm.

Locals can expect stunning costumes, Lawrence’s wit and fantastic dance routines.

Stephanie Walls, Aberdeen Arts Centre manager, said: “We’re very excited to be hosting Scotland’s very own Lawrence Chaney at Aberdeen Arts Centre this December.

“Following on from being crowned winner of Drag Race UK season two, Lawrence will be bringing her one-woman show to our stage and we can’t wait to welcome her to Aberdeen.

“As we move out of lockdown, this is another exciting addition to our programme for Aberdeen audiences to look forward to and a great festive night out is guaranteed.”

Click here if you wish to book tickets. VIP meet and greet tickets are also available.

Lawrence Chaney to return to Aberdeen as part of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World

The popular drag queen will also visit Aberdeen next year when she performs as part of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World. The spectacular show had to be rescheduled twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and will now take place on Saturday May 28 2022.

Werq the World centres around Drag Race judge and Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage spiralling through time with no way of returning home after an experiment gone wrong.

In addition to Lawrence Chaney, drag queens Asia O’Hara, Gottmik, Jaida Essence Hall, Plastique Tiara, Rosé, Vanessa Vanjie and more must then journey through iconic periods of time in the hope to find their way back to 2022. Click here for more inormation.

Everything you need to know about drag

We have previously interviewed five drag queens to find out how long it takes them to get ready and why Scottish audiences are the best. Check out our video by clicking on the link below.