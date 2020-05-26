Scotrail urges north-east commuters to cover their face while travelling

North-east commuters have been urged to cover their face while travelling by train.

ScotRail has issued updated guidance for customers following the launch of the Scottish Government Transport Guidance plan.

The proposals confirms people travelling on public transport should wear a face covering.

As part of the effort to keep key workers moving, the train operator will add a small number of daily services to the timetable from Monday.

The extra services will deliver more options for travel during peak times and continue to deliver for key workers.

ScotRail said that the small increase in services – from 43 per cent of a normal timetable to 47 per cent – will mean there is more capacity for key workers and essential travellers to increase the opportunities for physical distancing over the coming weeks.

New measures have been introduced by the train operator in the last week with new rules for travel.

They include not travelling if you feel unwell or have a temperature and boarding away from the main commuting times wherever possible.

Customers must also be patient as they might not be able to board your first choice of train, as physical distancing means most seats need to be left empty.

The largest stations will have floor markings and other signs to outline a safe distance of two metres, while some station facilities such as waiting rooms will be closed.

Platform markings and guidance at ticket vending machines will be supported by station announcements and messages on customer information screens, to help essential travellers during their journey.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “We are asking our customers to play a very important role in keeping everyone safe by following the Scottish Government advice to cover their face while travelling.

“The message remains the same: people should only travel when it is essential to do so. We need everyone to take personal responsibility. If you think it’s not safe to board a train, don’t do it and wait for another service.

“Adding a small number of services will provide key workers and essential travellers with more opportunities to practice physical distancing. We urge people to help us by making safe and sensible decisions.”