ScotRail to reduce social distancing limit on trains next week

Physical distancing on board trains and at stations will be reduced to one metre from Monday.

ScotRail and Network Rail have confirmed the changes will be introduced on their services in the north-east and across the country next week.

During the Covid-19 pandemic it has been recommended that people from different households keep at least two metres from others.

Rail bosses have taken a number of steps keep passengers safe ahead of the reduction in social distancing including the provision of hand sanitiser and face masks at the busiest stations in the country. Face coverings remain compulsory at stations and trains.

Platform markings and guidance at ticket vending machines are supporting station announcements and messages on customer information screens, to help customers during their journey.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said they have been working hard to make sure all of the relevant safety measures are in place and comply with the rules.

He said: “We’ve worked closely with staff, trade union colleagues, and the government to satisfy ourselves that we have sufficient safety measures in place to move to a minimum of one metre physical distancing on trains and at stations.

“The provision of face masks and hand sanitisers at our busiest stations are just some of the measures we introduced in recent weeks to keep staff and customers safe.

“But we need everybody to continue taking personal responsibility for their travel choices, because physical distancing can’t be guaranteed. Customers who do travel with ScotRail should follow our five rules for safer travel, including the wearing of a face covering on trains and at stations.”

Scotrail is asking passengers to follow its five rules for safer travel as well as taking personal responsibility.

The rules are as follows: