ScotRail ‘sorry’ for rail delays in north-east

ScotRail has apologised after a lack of staff disrupted trains in the north-east.

Passengers looking to travel in and out of Aberdeen over the weekend were hit by hours of delays, with a number of services affected.

Disruption has continued today with cancellations for trains heading to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The 4.27pm service today from the Scottish capital has been cancelled along with the 6.37pm train to Glasgow Queen Street being pulled by ScotRail.

Services have also been cut today with 10 trains to and from Aberdeen affected due to a shortage of staff.

A number of trains from Edinburgh are due to terminate at Dundee today with a bus replacement service in operation.

Seven services were impacted yesterday, with staff shortages being blamed for each one.

North-east rail commuters have been faced with disruption this month because of cancellations, diversions and fewer coaches.

ScotRail, run by Abellio, announced a new timetable would be rolling out as of December 9.

Previously, delays have been blamed on trains being in maintenance and the late arrival of high-speed InterCity trains, impacting on ScotRail while training staff in time for the new timetable.

This was also exacerbated by a dispute ScotRail was involved in with the RMT trade union about staff working on rest days.

The issue was resolved on December 5 – but it is taking time for ScotRail to catch up on the training.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We’re sorry to our customers who have experienced disruption – the vast majority of our services have run, and we’re working hard to improve that.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more as a result of a cancellation is entitled to compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee. Just keep hold of your ticket and claim on our website or mobile app.”

Michael Hogg, RMT regional organiser for Scotland, said: “There was an agreement made, ScotRail reneged on that agreement and my members refused to work on rest days until such time as the issue was sorted out and addressed.

“The issue is now resolved and we’ve got an agreement that training will be taken properly as opposed to carrying out the job and training at the same time.

“There’s still a lot of training to be done by guard and driver members and this recent dispute really begs the question: ‘does ScotRail learn any lessons from any disputes?’

“There are lessons to be learned because the RMT is not going to be messed about by an organisation that really should be investing not only in our railway, but also staff to ensure that they run it properly and safely.”

North East MSP Lewis Macdonald criticised the service Aberdeen commuters have received.

He said: “I am asking the question of the Scottish Government who are ultimately responsible for delivering a reliable train service.

“Abellio is failing to deliver this requirement. I’m also one of the people who travels frequently between Aberdeen and the Central Belt. The passengers of Aberdeen are being let down on a daily basis.”