ScotRail offers free journeys for north-east jobseekers

North-east residents who are out of work will be able to take advantage of free travel under a new initiative.

ScotRail has announced it is offering free journeys to jobseekers attending interviews to help people back into work.

Those registered through their local Jobcentre will have access to two free return journeys per month – plus one month’s free season ticket once they start their new job.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: “We’re building the best railway Scotland has ever had, and part of that is helping to grow the economy and create a fairer country by setting people on the fast-track to work.

“For people out of work, the cost of travelling to an interview can often be a barrier to returning to work.

“By removing that barrier and providing help with the cost, we hope to be able to support people into work and grow Scotland’s economy.

“The support we offer to jobseekers is one of the ScotRail Alliance’s best kept secrets – but I want as many people as possible to know about this opportunity.”

Jamie Hepburn, minister for employability and training, said: “The ScotRail franchise is about much more than delivering a rail service – it acts as an enabler for growth by helping people access education, employment and leisure opportunities across the country.

“This offer to jobseekers does exactly that by making attending interviews and starting work more affordable.”