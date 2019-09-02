ScotRail launches new WhatsApp feedback service

ScotRail has announced a new WhatsApp service to allow customers to share their views on trains.

The scheme is part of a £4 million investment plan to improve customer satisfaction.

This will provide customers with the opportunity to communicate directly with the company through the multi-platform messaging service.

Customers can connect to ScotRail’s WhatsApp channel by visiting the website or messaging direct on 07555 012345

It comes as passengers face disruption to services in the north-east.

ScotRail’s dead of customer operations, Phil Campbell, said: “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to speak with customers, which is why we are so excited to launch WhatsApp.

“Our £4million remedial plan investment will help to deliver the service our customers expect and deserve.

“We know we still have much to do to regain the trust of our customers, but the unprecedented investment we are making is already paying off, delivering more seats, more services and faster journeys across the country.”

