ScotRail is recruiting trainee train drivers – with salaries from £48,360 a year

ScotRail is looking for trainee train drivers – with salaries being advertised at more than £48,000 a year once you complete your training.

New recruits are being sought by the rail firm, and you’ll be in with a shout if you live within a 45 minute drive of a station.

Trainees will be paid a salary of £27,483 per annum, with this increasing to £38,194 after qualifying as a driver.

After six months the annual pay will increase to £40,792, to £43,810 after nine months and possibly £48,360 on successful completion of all training.

According to the Hijob advert, the full-time role requires the ability to “stay calm and alert” under pressure, a “logical mind” and good communication skills.

