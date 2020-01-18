ScotRail handed £3.3 million in fines during 2019

ScotRail has racked up more than £3.3 million in fines last year.

Figures obtained by Scottish Greens MSP John Finnie show the rail operator was billed for almost 5,000 service failures recorded across stations around the country and rolling stock.

The data, produced by the Service Quality Incentive Regime (SQUIRE), is gathered by Transport Scotland’s inspectors, who audit all 355 ScotRail stations and a minimum of between 190 and 210 trains at least once every four-weekly cycle.

During 2019, a total of 651 “fails” were recorded for ticket office opening hours, along with 294 for train cleanliness and 2,777 for litter, contamination and surface issues at stations.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Any penalties are disappointing, however, this highlights the robust and detailed audit methodology employed.”