ScotRail donates surplus stock to Aberdeen foodbank

ScotRail’s hospitality team has donated surplus stock to an Aberdeen foodbank, along with three others across the country.

The train operator has temporarily withdrawn all on-board hospitality services from its trains, resulting in a surplus in short dated food and drink such as soft drinks, snack boxes and confectionary.

Stock has been donated to CFINE in Aberdeen, along with Inverness Foodstuff by Ness Bank Church, Help for the Homeless Glasgow and Church of Scotland’s Edinburgh North East and Leith foodbank.

The acts of goodwill were coordinated by ScotRail Hospitality Team Leaders; Louise Wight (Glasgow Queen Street), Alice Waddell (Edinburgh Waverley), Stewart Ross (Aberdeen) and Selina Russell (Inverness).

ScotRail’s team of on-train hospitality stewards have also been doing their bit to keep trains sanitised throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, swapping coffee carts for cleaning products to focus on key customer touchpoints like door buttons, grab rails, tables, and arm rests.

Steven Milne, ScotRail Catering Operations Manager, said: “As our country faces uncertain times, it’s important for us to pull together and help any way that we can.

“By donating our short-dated food and drink stock to foodbanks across the country, we hope that it will go to good use and benefit those in need during these really challenging times.

“I’m really proud of Louise, Alice, Stewart and Selina for showing such initiative – they are a credit to the ScotRail team.

“Our people are working on the frontline, and we’ll continue to play our part to help the country through this crisis.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter