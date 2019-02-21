ScotRail cancels Aberdeen services due to train faults

More ScotRail services have been cancelled today due to faults.

According to the website, the following services have been axed this morning:

05.54 Inverness to Aberdeen cancelled due to a train fault

cancelled due to a train fault 06.21 Aberdeen to Montrose cancelled due to a train fault

cancelled due to a train fault 07.42 Montrose to Aberdeen cancelled due to a train fault

A number of services have also been altered. These include: