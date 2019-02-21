Thursday, February 21st 2019 Show Links
ScotRail cancels Aberdeen services due to train faults

by Annette Cameron
21/02/2019, 7:15 am
More ScotRail services have been cancelled today due to faults.

According to the website, the following services have been axed this morning:

  • 05.54 Inverness to Aberdeen cancelled due to a train fault
  • 06.21 Aberdeen to Montrose cancelled due to a train fault
  • 07.42 Montrose to Aberdeen cancelled due to a train fault

A number of services have also been altered. These include:

  • 05.48 Aberdeen to Edinburgh will call additionally at Dalmeny. This is due to a shortage of train crew.
  • 05.53 Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen will call additionally at Laurencekirk and Portlethen. This is due to a train fault.
  • 11.02 Aberdeen to Edinburgh due will be terminated at Haymarket. It will no longer call at Edinburgh.  This is due to a shortage of train crew.
  • 15.30 Edinburgh to Aberdeen will start from Haymarket. It will no longer call at Edinburgh. This is due to a shortage of train crew.

