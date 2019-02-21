ScotRail cancels Aberdeen services due to train faults

More ScotRail services have been cancelled today due to faults.
According to the website, the following services have been axed this morning:
- 05.54 Inverness to Aberdeen cancelled due to a train fault
- 06.21 Aberdeen to Montrose cancelled due to a train fault
- 07.42 Montrose to Aberdeen cancelled due to a train fault
A number of services have also been altered. These include:
- 05.48 Aberdeen to Edinburgh will call additionally at Dalmeny. This is due to a shortage of train crew.
- 05.53 Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen will call additionally at Laurencekirk and Portlethen. This is due to a train fault.
- 11.02 Aberdeen to Edinburgh due will be terminated at Haymarket. It will no longer call at Edinburgh. This is due to a shortage of train crew.
- 15.30 Edinburgh to Aberdeen will start from Haymarket. It will no longer call at Edinburgh. This is due to a shortage of train crew.
