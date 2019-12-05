ScotRail boss vows to improve services and increase links to north-east towns

ScotRail has promised to improve services and add journeys to address the “pent up frustration” of north-east passengers.

Operations director David Simpson visited Aberdeen railway station yesterday to announce additional services across the city and shire.

Between Inverurie, Dyce and Aberdeen there will be double the number of trains as well as more direct journeys to Inverurie, Stonehaven and Montrose. It is hoped the changes will improve customer satisfaction with rail travel in the region.

Mr Simpson acknowledged it had been a “difficult year” for the transport body, but added that customers’ grievances had been listened to.

He said: “Delays are unpredictable and often outwith our control.

“The last year has been difficult, yes, and we do apologise when delays happen.”

Mr Simpson added that new guards and drivers had been put on in an attempt to rectify the situation, and that the new timetable would also improve the experience for passengers.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter