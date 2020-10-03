ScotRail announces changes to train schedule amid weather warnings

ScotRail has announced alterations to its journey schedule in the north and east of Scotland today due to expected bad weather in the area.

The train firm said it would be imposing a blanket 40mph speed limit across the affected areas and reducing the frequency of its services ahead of a controlled shutdown of the network at around 7pm.

With an Amber weather warning from @MetOffice in place for the east and north of Scotland later today, we’ll reduce the frequency of services running in these areas from late afternoon, with a controlled shut down of the network around 19:00 tonight. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 3, 2020

The last train from Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness will now leave at 3.08pm, with the final train in the opposite direction on the route leaving Inverness at 5.27pm.

On the Edinburgh to Inverness route, the last trains will leave the capital at 5.42pm and the Highland city at 3.56pm.

The last train from Aberdeen to Inverness will leave at 6.18pm, and in the opposite direction at 6.11pm.

Between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh/Wick, the services are expected to run as normal, though the last trains of the day are likely to arrive late.