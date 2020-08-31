Scotland’s only two tobacco-trained search dogs assist north-east Trading Standards team in operation

The only two dogs in Scotland trained to sniff out illicit tobacco have been on the trail with north-east Trading Standards officers for their first post-lockdown search operation.

Dixie and Daisy made their way up to the north-east, along with their handler, from their base in Glasgow to play a role in the office’s Operation Bermuda, which aims to weed out illegal cigarettes and tobacco in Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

The Evening Express was given exclusive access to the operation, which targeted three premises in Fraserburgh.

Taking centre stage was Dixie, an 11-year-old Springer Spaniel who has been in the job since she was 14 months old – and has adapted her sense of smell depending on the target of the operation.

Daisy’s handler said: “She was actually initially trained to detect counterfeit DVDs.

“We developed on to tobacco because the pirate DVD thing that was all the rage all those years ago fell away, because now it’s all streaming. Technology took care of that.

“We were asked to go on and do tobacco, and we’ve never looked back since.”

Her colleague Daisy, a three-year-old Sprocker – half Springer, half Cocker Spaniel – took more of a back seat for the day, as her particular talent was not needed.

As a Sprocker, Daisy is a little bit smaller than Dixie, so she is able to run over the top of the loads in the back of articulated lorries to track down anything that might be hidden between the pallets.

Friday’s latest operation gave Dixie a much-needed excuse to flex her muscles again after a few months out of action, her handler explained.

He said: “Before lockdown we were busy, but obviously everything stopped.

“Now the work’s beginning to come back in again, as the local authorities get back to some kind of normality.”

The first stop for the Trading Standards team was a group of lock-ups on a residential street in Fraserburgh, one of which was suspected to contain illicit tobacco.

Attempting to stay inconspicuous – not an easy task after Aberdeenshire Council, Police Scotland and dog handling vehicles pull up and parked beside each other – Dixie’s handler took her for a walk around the lock-ups.

Outside one, Dixie skidded to a halt and started sniffing around the door, clearly only showing an interest in one particular place.

This was the lock-up the team had originally suspected.

As the storage units are residential, Trading Standards cannot go inside them without a warrant, though Dixie’s interest will help them to attain one.

The second stop was a small store, where Dixie had a sniff around the shelves and the back of the shop before being taken to a separate storeroom.

The Spaniel and her handler remained in there for some time, leading the rest of the team to think something of interest had been found.

Upon their exit, it was revealed that she had given several “strong indications” that she could smell something, but no products could be found – suggesting that tobacco had been present, but was moved.

Such discoveries provide intelligence for Trading Standards to use in the future, showing them which places they may need to keep a close eye on.

The third and final stop in Fraserburgh was another small store, where Dixie had also given “strong indications” on a previous visit.

This time, however, no such signs were given, and the team moved on.

Fraserburgh Trading Standards team leader Aled Herbert said: “We’ve had some intelligence that has said certain shops have been dealing in illicit tobacco.

“We haven’t had any positive results today but it’s something we’ll keep on trying to do.

“Part of what we do is disruption, so we’ll keep that intelligence in mind for any future programmed inspections we do, and any joint work we do with other agencies.

“We’ll gather all the intelligence that we got today, and that will feed into all the other work that we do.”