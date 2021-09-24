Scotland’s newest axe-throwing venue has opened in Aberdeen – here’s what to expect

After about 10 minutes of trying and failing to chuck an axe into a wooden target, with the red light of the photographer’s video camera just within my field of vision, I nailed it. Bullseye. And I yelled.

It was a guttural, primal noise, and it reverberated around the arched walls of Hatchet Harry’s Axe Throwing, the newest such venue in Scotland, located under the railway bridge on Aberdeen’s South College Street.