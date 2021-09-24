Scotland’s newest axe-throwing venue has opened in Aberdeen – here’s what to expect
By Craig Munro
24/09/2021, 5:00 pm
After about 10 minutes of trying and failing to chuck an axe into a wooden target, with the red light of the photographer’s video camera just within my field of vision, I nailed it. Bullseye. And I yelled.
It was a guttural, primal noise, and it reverberated around the arched walls of Hatchet Harry’s Axe Throwing, the newest such venue in Scotland, located under the railway bridge on Aberdeen’s South College Street.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe