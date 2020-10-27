Around 75 jobs could be affected in Aberdeen as casino and bingo operator calls for rethink of Tier 2 restrictions

Gambling bosses in Aberdeen have called on the Scottish Government not to place premises into Tier 2 as the decision could affect up to 75 jobs.

The general manager of the Grosvenor Casino Igor Zydek has said the casino has gone “above and beyond” to create an “ultra-covid safe” environment but feels a decision to place the industry into Tier 2, which would lead to closure, is “unfair” and “senseless”.

Rank Group Plc, who operate casinos under the Grosvenor banner and bingo halls as Mecca, has written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asking for the potential restrictions for such facilities to be reconsidered.

Chief executive John O’Reilly has said the suggested Tier 2 action would result in the group’s entire Scottish operations – five casinos and 11 bingo clubs – being forced to shut down from Monday.

Rank has argued that they have been “singled out for this grossly unfair treatment” with compassions drawn to the hospitality industry, which under Tier 2 would be allowed to remain open.

Casinos at risk if Tier 2 restrictions implemented: Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen Grosvenor Casino Dundee Grosvenor Casino Edinburgh Maybury Grosvenor Casino Glasgow Merchant City Grosvenor Casino Glasgow Riverboat

Mr Zydek said: “We have reduced the offering by nearly 70% from 800 to 220 capacity and have had to completely change the business model to align with the government guidance, which we totally understand, however with new tier system that is supposed to start next Monday we will no longer be able to operate which is completely unfair.

“The temporary closure of ultra-covid safe casinos on Tier 2 is senseless.

“We have got venues such as pubs and restaurants that are able to remain open if they serve alcohol with a meal, which they are unable to do now, but that leaves gambling venues as the only ones by government ordered to shut up and close.

“We put all the measures in place and we are an extremely safe environment. We went above and beyond the competitors in the leisure sector, yet in the new Tier 2 system we will need to close the doors and will not be able to operate.”

Bingo halls at risk if Tier 2 restrictions implemented: Aberdeen Ayr Dundee Playhouse Dundee Douglasfield Glasgow Drumchapel Glasgow Quay Glasgow Forge Glasgow Rutherglen Hamilton Paisley Wishaw

He added: “Most likely, from Aberdeen’s perspective if we are in Tier 2, I will have to close the club and 75 people who work here will not be able to.

“We already went through an extremely challenging time when we were closed for a number of months but we managed to re-open on August 26.

“We have had over 30,000 unique visitors to Grosvenor Casinos across Scotland and not one reported case.

“There is no evidence to support the decision to close the casinos in Scotland.

“We are very covid-secure. We have a large open space and have made a large investment in screens between our gaming tables, slot machines and our electronic roulette machines, and we have teams assigned to specific areas. We are going above and beyond for the security of the customers and the team.

“It seems the decision is being made with no real evidence.

“We cannot understand how this is possible. We have all those measures in place and we will be forced to close. It is unfair.

“Every business is struggling and everybody is trying to survive through those extremely challenging times, and it is difficult for everyone, but when it comes to decisions like this, and when they are made fair is fair and we are aligned to it, but at this stage, I am just not so sure.”

Mr O’Reilly added: “If we are treated in line with other areas of hospitality, we will be able to protect jobs, safely give Scottish customers something to be cheerful about, and play a full part in Scotland’s economic recovery. None of these things would come at the expense of public health.

“If, however, the framework is not revised, jobs will unquestionably be lost, communities damaged, tax revenues foregone, and this will have no impact whatsoever on the spread of the virus.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Many businesses will want to argue that different types of premises should be open at different levels.

“While it is unlikely we will be able to accommodate every request while still suppressing the virus, we are listening to and carefully considering the representations made to us on the content of the levels.

“That process is ongoing.”