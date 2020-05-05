Scotland’s death toll reaches 1,620 as number of positive coronavirus cases in north-east increases to 946

More than 1,600 people have now died in Scotland due to coronavirus, with 15 new cases confirmed in the north-east.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased to 946.

There are 97 people in hospital in the region, with 13 in intensive care.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 1,620, up from 1,576 yesterday.

Around 63,311 people in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 12,437.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 3,070.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: