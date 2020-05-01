Scotland’s death toll reaches 1,515 as number of positive coronavirus cases in north-east increases to 886

More than 1,515 people have now died in Scotland due to coronavirus, with 32 new cases confirmed in the north-east.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased to 886.

There are 187 people in hospital in the region, with 13 in intensive care.

New figures released by the National Records of Scotland showed 129 people have died in the north-east due to coronavirus.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 1,515, up from 1,475 yesterday.

Around 56,700 people in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 11,654.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 2,864.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: