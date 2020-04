Scotland’s death toll reaches 1,262 as number of positive coronavirus cases in north-east increases to 771

More than 1,260 people have now died in Scotland due to coronavirus, with 23 new cases confirmed in the north-east.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased to 771.

There are 90 people in hospital in the region, with 9 in intensive care.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 1,262, up from 1,249 yesterday.

Around 50,294 people in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 10,521.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 2,531.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: