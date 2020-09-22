Nicola Sturgeon pleaded with Scots to follow new Covid-19 restrictions announced today.

Announcing new measures, the first minister implored people to “stick with this”.

She said: “Keeping to all these rules isn’t easy – but they remain the best way for all of us to protect ourselves, each other, the NHS and ultimately save lives.”

What are the new Covid-19 restrictions?

As of tomorrow visiting other households will not be allowed. Exceptions exist for those who live alone or just with children, or for childcare with relatives (i.e grandparents). This will be reviewed every three weeks.

Pubs, bars and restaurants will be subject to a 10pm curfew. This rule is in line with what was announced by Boris Johnson earlier today.

If you can work from home, you should do. Employers who have asked staff to come back to the office have been asked to “rethink that now”.

Children under 12 are exempt from the rule of six. 12-18 year old are exempt from the two household limit.

Car sharing with people not in your household groups is advised against.

People asked to self-isolate by Test & Protect will be offered essential practical support including help with food deliveries. Financial support of £500 will be introduced for those on low incomes.

The first minister added: “All of this is incredibly tough – and six months on it only gets tougher.

“Though it doesn’t feel like this now, this pandemic will pass.

“It won’t last forever and one day, hopefully soon, we will be looking back on it, not living through it.”

Addressing MSPs in Holyrood, the First Minister said: “Inevitably, some will think they go too far and others that they don’t go far enough.

“But we have tried to get the balance right – and to act urgently and in a substantial and preventative way now to try to get the situation under control quickly.

“We judge that this will give us the best chance of avoiding tougher or longer-lasting measures later.

“But I know that doesn’t make this any easier.

“Many people, me included, will find not being able to have family and friends in our own homes really difficult – especially as the weather gets colder.”

Ms Sturgeon said that while they are “tough”, the new measures “are not a lockdown”.