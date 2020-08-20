Scotland to remain in phase three – but reopening dates given for gyms and live events

Scotland will remain in the third phase of its four-step plan to ease out of lockdown, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Sturgeon announces in Holyrood this afternoon that Scotland would not be moving out of the current arrangements.

However, reopenings pencilled in for August 24 such as sporting and entertainment events are being given the go-ahead.

The First Minister said: “I am not able to indicate, today, a move from phase three of our route map out of lockdown to phase four.

“We will remain, for now, in phase three and I must give notice today that this may well be the case beyond the next review point too.”

For Scotland to move into phase four she said ministers would have to be satisfied that “the virus is no longer considered a significant threat to public health”.

She added that “this is definitely not the case” based on the recent figures.

The listed decision and dates below are subject to confirmation by the Scottish Government as they continue to review the evidence around Covid-19 in Scotland.

August 24

Outdoor live events involving open space or seating

Outdoor contact sports for people of all ages

Driving lessons

Indoor face-to-face advice sessions

Bingo halls

Amusement arcades, casinos, funfairs – static and travelling

Indoor bowling, snooker and pool halls

August 31

Swimming pools and gyms can reopen

Weddings and funerals wakes will be allowed to take place with more people in attendance.

Indoor sports courts to open – including skating and dance studios

September 14

Sports stadiums could reopen

Indoor soft play areas, but no ball pools

Live music with physical distancing

Theatres, music halls but not night clubs

Working from home with remain the default position, with no date given yet for nonessential offices and call centres.

Ms Sturgeon added: “We hope that further changes will be possible from Monday September 14, in line with what is currently set out in our route map,” she added.

“However, I must stress these possible changes are at this stage indicative only.

“And given the volatility we face in transmission of the virus, there is a very real possibility that these plans will change.

“We intend to set out more detail on this, including on permitted numbers, shortly.”

The decision comes after a local lockdown restrictions was extended in Aberdeen, outbreaks in Lanarkshire and Glasgow have also been identified and a “significant cluster in Coupar Angus” linked to the Two Sisters food plant.

The First Minister said the country was “still making progress” – but warned this could not be taken for granted.

She stated: “Covid is still a major risk, and we must still be cautious. We can see the evidence of that in Aberdeen, in each new cluster in Scotland, and in reports from around the world.

“That is why today’s review has adopted a careful and balanced approach.”

The Scottish Government will review restriction again in three weeks, but the First Minister said: "We will remain, for now, in phase three and I must give notice today that this may well be the case beyond the next review point too."