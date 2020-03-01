Scotland street orchestra to create new music based on Aberdeen’s heritage

Scotland’s street orchestra has launched a project to help young people create a new piece of music based on the heritage of Aberdeen.

Nevis Ensemble is working with coastal communities to create new orchestral music to be performed across a range of locations including beaches, harbours, castles and schools.

The project has received funding from the Scottish Government through a new fund marking Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

The aim of the orchestra is to bring music to people and the musicians are visiting different areas across the country, including the Isle of Eigg, Ayrshire and East Lothian. They are helping communities write music telling the story of the relationship between each place and the seas around them.

The finished work will feature as part of Nevis Ensemble’s tour this year in a concert on June 24.

The organisation is looking for young people from the city aged 12-18 to take part.

Jamie Munn, chief executive of Nevis Ensemble, said: “The essence of the project is to write a new piece of music for the orchestra based on the local area so the young people will decide what their theme is but it will be about the history of the local area or the local environment or the particular culture of Aberdeen.

“People who already play an instrument would maybe find it easier to begin with, but we’re also trying to attract people who might not play anything at all, or might just be quite keen to try something out.

“If they play instruments already they will have parts written for them, if they don’t then they will learn some percussion or guitar so they can learn fairly quickly so that they can also participate.”

Nevis Ensemble was launched on the back of the inspirational work carried out by a similar organisation in Holland.

Since its first performance in July 2018, the orchestra has entertained 170 audiences at venues across Scotland, including schools, supermarkets and museums in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. They have even played at a farm in the Scottish Borders and on the summit of Ben Nevis.

A range of genres will be explored, including classical works to some pop, jazz and Scottish traditional.

The free learning experience will take place across five sessions at Aberdeen Music Hall.

To register visit nevisensemble.org/water-stories-aberdeen/