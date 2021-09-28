Covid cases in Scotland remain lower than August with 2,370 new cases

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid in Scotland has risen slightly from yesterday.

Figures still sit around the lowest they have been since mid-August, with 2,370 new coronavirus cases reported by health boards across the country.

The statistic represents a rise of 301 more cases than yesterday.

While the numbers remain high compared to previous months when the country was subject to stricter restrictions, new cases had been steadily decreasing over the weekend.

As of yesterday, 1,027 people in hospital have a recently-confirmed Covid diagnosis – 73 of whom are being treated in intensive care units.

Government figures confirmed that 16 people who have been diagnosed with Covid have died since yesterday, and of the 23,901 new tests for coronavirus reported some 10.6% were positive.

Regional breakdown

In the north-east, NHS Grampian has recorded 208 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The data represents a jump of around 22 new cases for the health board since Monday.

Further north, NHS Highland reported 80 new Covid cases while NHS Shetland and NHS Orkey reported just one new case each.

NHS Western Isles also reported eight new cases within its area.

Vaccination roll-out

As of yesterday, 4,785 more people have received their first dose, bring the countries total first dose vaccine number to 4,184,574 – while 3,832,498 have received their second dose.

It means nearly 76% of the Scottish population has received their first jabs, while more than 70% have received both doses of the vaccine.

The Scottish Government has also confirmed that letters offering vaccination to children and young people who still haven’t received their jab will be sent out this week.

Drop-in clinics have been available to this age group for the last week, and now scheduled appointments will also be issued to all those eligible.

The letters will contain an information leaflet, which all parents and carers should read with their children to make an informed decision about getting the vaccine.