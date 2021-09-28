Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid cases in Scotland remain lower than August with 2,370 new cases

By Daniel Boal
28/09/2021, 2:42 pm Updated: 28/09/2021, 2:52 pm

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid in Scotland has risen slightly from yesterday.

Figures still sit around the lowest they have been since mid-August, with 2,370 new coronavirus cases reported by health boards across the country.

The statistic represents a rise of 301 more cases than yesterday.

While the numbers remain high compared to previous months when the country was subject to stricter restrictions, new cases had been steadily decreasing over the weekend.

As of yesterday, 1,027 people in hospital have a recently-confirmed Covid diagnosis – 73 of whom are being treated in intensive care units.

Government figures confirmed that 16 people who have been diagnosed with Covid have died since yesterday, and of the 23,901 new tests for coronavirus reported some 10.6% were positive.

Regional breakdown

In the north-east, NHS Grampian has recorded 208 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The data represents a jump of around 22 new cases for the health board since Monday.

Further north, NHS Highland reported 80 new Covid cases while NHS Shetland and NHS Orkey reported just one new case each.

NHS Western Isles also reported eight new cases within its area.

Vaccination roll-out

As of yesterday, 4,785 more people have received their first dose, bring the countries total first dose vaccine number to 4,184,574 – while 3,832,498 have received their second dose.

It means nearly 76% of the Scottish population has received their first jabs, while more than 70% have received both doses of the vaccine.

The Scottish Government has also confirmed that letters offering vaccination to children and young people who still haven’t received their jab will be sent out this week.

Drop-in clinics have been available to this age group for the last week, and now scheduled appointments will also be issued to all those eligible.

The letters will contain an information leaflet, which all parents and carers should read with their children to make an informed decision about getting the vaccine.

 