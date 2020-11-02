Scotland moves into five-tier coronavirus restrictions

New restrictions have come into effect today as government officials aim to suppress the spread of Covid-19.

The tiered system, that spans from level zero to level four, was implemented across Scotland’s 32 local authorities from 6am today.

The new set of restrictions differ slightly to those set in England by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with the introduction of a more extreme tier nearing a full lockdown as well as a lower level with slightly more freedoms.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon announced last week what lockdown tiers each council areas will be placed into – with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire operating under level two.

Highlands, Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and Moray have been placed on level one.

The central belt and Dundee now face the most restrictive measures, having put on level three.

Level Zero

No local authority is operating in this category, that resembles the closest experience to normality.

Level zero allows a maximum of eight people from three different households the opportunity to mix indoors, with up to 15 people from five households able to meet outside.

Hospitality will fully open, indoors and outdoors, but subject to social distancing rules and limits on numbers.

Tourism restrictions will cease and shops, hair and beauty businesses and public buildings will reopened, apart from those working in a mobile capacity.

Places of worship will also be open to up to 50 people, with the same limit on weddings and receptions as well as funerals and wakes.

Stadiums will open to sports fans with restricted numbers and outdoor public events and seated indoor events will also be allowed to go forward.

Level One

Highlands, Moray ,Orkney, Shetland, Western Isles

Socialising is allowed but limited to six people from two households meeting indoors and outdoors.

The number of people able to attend weddings or funerals and their associated events is set to 20.

A hospitality curfew will be in place with businesses forced to close by 10.30pm, both inside and outside. Last entry will be permitted at 9.30pm.

Amateur indoor sports among those over the age of 18 will not be allowed.

Level Two

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Argyll and Bute, Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Fife, Perth and Kinross Here’s why the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are in Level Two of Covid-19 restrictions

Most measures will remain the same with some slight differences as in level one.

In-home socialising will be prohibited, barring some exceptions including caring for a vulnerable person.

Outdoor groups will be limited to six people from two households in public places.

Entertainment facilities such as cinemas, amusement arcades and bingo halls will be allowed to remain open, with soft play, funfairs, indoor bowling, casinos, theatres, snooker or pool halls, music venues, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues all closed.

Hospitality venues will close from 8pm, with last entry indoors at 7pm, outdoor businesses will shut at 10.30pm.

Level Three

Glasgow City, Renfrewshire,East Renfrewshire, Dunbartonshire (East and West), Ayrshire (North, East and South), Lanarkshire (North and South), Inverclyde, Edinburgh, Midlothian, East Lothian, West Lothian, Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Stirling, Dundee

Level three restrictions allow cafes, pubs and restaurants to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks but must close by 6pm. Alcohol sales are not permitted indoors or outdoors.

All leisure and entertainment venues are closed at this level, including cinemas.

Indoor exercise will be limited to individual workouts, with outdoor exercise only allowed for those under the age of 18, except professional sports.

Socialising rules will remain the same as in level two, with guidance issued for only essential hotel use.

Level Four

No council has been placed into level four which resembles the closest experience to a lockdown that was imposed in Scotland in March.

In this category schools would remain open but all non-essential shops, as well as pubs and restaurants, gyms, libraries and hairdressers, would be closed.

While socialising will stay the same as level three, non-essential retail will be closed.

Up to 20 people would be allowed to attend weddings as well as places of worship.

How the hospitality sector has been hit

With the new tier system now in place, Level 2 status (the third highest of the five tiers) will mean that time restrictions still apply to hospitality settings – but alcohol is permitted to be sold indoors with a main meal until 8pm. Outdoors the curfew has been extended from 10pm to 10.30pm.

Takeaways and deliveries of both alcohol and food will continue as per the current arrangements.