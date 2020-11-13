Scotland fans: Deputy first minister encourages celebrations but warns of the ‘very real threat’ of coronavirus

Deputy first minister John Swinney urged people “not to let their guard down” against the “very real threat of coronavirus” in the wake of last night’s football celebrations.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Mr Swinney congratulated the national team’s accomplishment in reaching the Euros, after beating Serbia in penalties last night.

However, referring to the videos and images circulating online of fans cheering, chanting and hugging at Aberdeen’s Draft Project bar, he warned fans not to forget the real risk of contracting the virus.

“This virus does not rest, it does not take a minute off, much less 90 minutes, extra time and penalties,” Mr Swinney said.

“Yes, we want to celebrate but we all have to understand what the virus needs is human contact.

“If we let our guard down the virus will have an opportunity to spread.”

“We can look forward to enjoying in happier times, when we’ve got the better of the virus, some of the celebrations that we all look forward to in the years to come.”

Penalties

According to police, a number of people were removed from the pop-up bar, owned by PB Devco, for not following physical distancing requirements.

Asked if fines or arrests should be issued for those breaching rules in celebrations, Mr Swinney said there would be consequences if further transmission of the virus was confirmed.

However the deputy first minister refused to give bars the red card and said the potential closure of pubs is currently under “active review”.

He said: “We have tried to put in proportionate arrangements for the opening of hospitality at different degrees across different levels.

“Social distancing is critical in enabling us to interrupt the spread of the virus.”

Pubs and bars have to operate within the physical distancing rules he said, and if that does not happen then the restrictions will have to be “revisited”.

High state of nerves

Mr Swinney highlighted “one piece of very, very good news” after the Scotland men’s football team qualified for the delayed Euro 2020 championship, which will take place next year.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the Scotland side on qualifying for Euro 2020. It is a magnificent achievement and a real piece of bright good news for us all,” he said.

“After a very tough year the team have given the whole nation a lift at a time when really needed it and we can all now look forward to Scotland taking part in the tournament next year after such a long break from such competitions.

“But to put us in the best place to enjoy that we have to suppress the virus.”

Coronavirus latest

A total of 79,017 people have tested positive in Scotland for coronavirus – an increase of 1,357 since yesterday.

Of the new cases, 433 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 267 in Lanarkshire, and 163 in Lothian.

There are 1,228 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, a rise of 21.

1,072,643 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,357 to 79,017 Sadly 56 more patients who tested positive have died (3,244 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/TDOpCGG3ta — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 13, 2020

Of these patients, 96 are in intensive care, down by two.

There has been 56 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

The deputy first minister said the daily test positivity rate is 5.7%, down from 6.1% on Thursday.