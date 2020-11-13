Scotland fans: Aberdeen bar The Draft Project ordered to remove televisions

An Aberdeen bar has been ordered to remove all of its televisions following outrage over the actions of football fans last night.

Videos circulated of crowds in The Draft Project singing, shouting, hugging and jumping around during Scotland’s televised win over Serbia, all in breach of coronavirus regulations.

The venue, owned by PB Devco, has been given until 12pm on Sunday to comply with the orders, issued by Aberdeen City Council’s environmental health team.

Its founder Stuart Clarkson said he had “misjudged” the venue’s ability to cope with such an event, and has promised a “thorough review” to avoid any repeat incidents.

A council spokeswoman said: “Officers from environmental health and trading standards at Aberdeen City Council have served a notice of direction on The Draft Project in Aberdeen.

“The direction includes a requirement to take action to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and remove all televisions.”

The notice will run for 21 days, expiring at 11.59pm on Sunday, December 6.