Scotland captain Rachel Corsie and north-east film director Jon Baird honoured at ceremony

Not every graduate can boast of leaving a lasting legacy at their university – but Rachel Corsie definitely can.

The captain of Scotland’s national women’s football team was honoured yesterday at Robert Gordon University as master of the university.

Now plying her trade for Utah Royals in USA, the Aberdeen-born star was responsible for founding RGU’s first female soccer outfit.

The 30-year-old was pleased to return home and enjoy a memorable day with her family and friends.

She said: “It was a really special morning with a nice ceremony and is still a little bit surreal to me.

“It was good to just be here and enjoy it.”

Film director Jon S Baird was also honoured to receive the doctor of letters.

He said: “I never thought I’d even graduate or ever thought I would be asked to speak at anyone else’s graduation, so this is a great moment for me.”