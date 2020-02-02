Aberdeen University scientists’ get successful result with nomination

A north-east research group has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The Sand Injection Research Group (SIRG), based in the department of geology and geophysics at Aberdeen University, has reached the finals of the Scottish Knowledge Exchange Awards.

The awards celebrate the impact of academic and business partnerships.

The group is a world leader in the study of sand injectites, naturally hydraulic fractured “shale” propped open by naturally fluidised sand that offers exploration opportunities to oil and gas operators.

It was established in 2000 and has helped discover approximately four billion barrels of oil on the UK and Norwegian continental shelves.

Group leader Professor Andrew Hurst welcomed the group’s nomination. He added: “SIRG was born out of scientific curiosity that coincided with technical challenges of commercial relevance.

“My team and I are flattered by the nomination and privileged to receive over 20 years of exclusive industry investment in academic excellence and to experience the synergy of science and wealth creation.”