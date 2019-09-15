Science of the silver screen, spacemen and superheroes to be explored at Aberdeen TechFest

The science of superheroes, the moon landings and some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters are set to come under the microscope.

And for those who want to explore their wild side, science festival TechFest will also be offering an event on how to talk like a gorilla.

The festival will run in venues across Aberdeen until September 28.

Tomorrow, a talk by Professor Martin Hendry of Glasgow University will mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. Professor Hendry will also look at the science and technology behind the moon landing – as well as debunking theories it was fake.

The talk at MacRobert Hall, Robert Gordon’s College, Schoolhill, starts at 7pm.

On Saturday, zoologist and author Dr Michael Leach will discuss how to think, walk and even talk like a gorilla.

During the event at the Fraser Noble Building at Aberdeen University at 2.30pm, Dr Leach will draw on his experience of living with mountain gorillas in Africa.

For those who have ever wondered how realistic the science behind Hollywood movies and stunts is, Dr Jonathan Hare of Sussex University will give more detail, looking at films such as Speed, Jason Bourne and National Treasure. The event takes place on September 24 at 6pm at the Fraser Noble Building.

Sarah Chew, managing director of TechFest, said: “I think it is lovely we have fantastic speakers who are experts in their field and who can talk with such enthusiasm.

“One talk, Behind the scenes of Hollywood, shows the audience a ‘what if’ like ‘what if that bus scene in Speed could be done?’ with the hope that people will watch films in a different way.

“It is great to engage with young people who are fans of big Hollywood blockbusters or superhero films to offer them the chance to see what careers are available for those behind the screens of a movie set.

“For the gorilla event, it would be impossible for anyone in the audience to come out of the talk not loving gorillas.”

Superheroes and the feasibility of superpowers will be explored by Dr Matt Pritchard on September 25 at 6.30pm at the Fraser Noble building.

The event will discuss invisibility, superstrength, body armour and mind control and find out what they have to do with real science.

Dr Pritchard, a science communicator and former laser physicist, said: “I talk about the two different types of superheroes – with one being like Superman, who was from another planet, which seems unlikely.

“Then there are superheroes like Batman and Ironman where technology and training could mean superheroes are entirely possible.

“I do discuss the likelihood of having superpowers and for the audience it is really interesting how the choice of power can depend on age.

“We have always had interest in superheroes and I think it is because it gives people an escape from ordinary life.”

Meanwhile, those interested in learning more about the medical profession can choose from a range of events, including a chance to see the world’s first whole-body MRI scanner, which was developed and built in Aberdeen in the 1970s.

The Mark-1 MRI Scanner Exhibition is on permanent display at the Suttie Arts Space in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.