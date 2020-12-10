North-east councils have said staff at individual schools can make the decision to use blended learning methods if required.

The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association wrote to councils across the country to urge them to ensure the health and safety of the school community following deputy First Minister John Swinney’s recent announcement that school holidays would not be extended over the festive period.

The letter suggests that additional measures should be put in place at schools due to national coronavirus restrictions being relaxed to allow three households to come together over Christmas,

It was proposed that remote learning could be used for a period immediately after the festive break.

However, Aberdeenshire Council and Aberdeen City Council both said it would continue following term dates set out as normal, and young people would return to school buildings as planned.

Any changes to bring in blended learning would be decided by senior staff at individual schools, or if advice was given from health officials due to coronavirus cases.

Laurence Findlay, Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education and children’s services, said: “Local authorities have been advised that there will be no change to term dates or any shift to blended learning.

“The expectation being set nationally is that all schools remain open for face-to-face teaching. Any shift to blended learning would be based on local public health advice in respect of individual schools as is the case at present.”

Seamus Searson, general secretary at Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association, said in his letter to local authorities: “Discussions took place recently to introduce measures for schools to keep staff and pupils safe prior to Christmas and the return to school in the new year.

“These measures were rejected by the deputy First Minister with his priority to keep schools open and relax Covid restrictions to allow family Christmas gatherings regardless of the impact this will have upon the school communities and their families.

“The SSTA believes that you as the employer and with responsibility for the health and safety of the school community need to ensure that measures are introduced to protect people prior to Christmas gatherings and protect schools in the new year. It is widely believed that the number of infections will rise again as a consequence and schools would struggle to keep open.

“The SSTA believes a common end of term date prior to the Christmas week for schools and a later return to physical schooling would be a sensible measure to protect people and control the virus. A move to ‘remote learning’ would seem to be a sensible measure.

“This would not mean a return to the lockdown measures introduced in March but a planned continuation of learning at the times when schools would be expected to be open.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The Deputy First Minister’s letter makes clear that there is no mechanism to do so unless Public Health advise otherwise. The Local Authorities are duty-bound to follow Scottish Government guidance and provide a full 190 days of education.

“We do not plan to extend the school holidays. The Council’s Chief Education Officer and senior team will undertake to provide information for contact tracing if necessary. This means that headteachers and school senior management teams will not be required to be available over the holidays.”