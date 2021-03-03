‘Schools must be safe for pupils’ return’ says Aberdeen councillor

Schools must be kept “safe and hygienic” if secondary pupils are to return as planned, an Aberdeen councillor has warned.

On Tuesday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced youngsters would return to some in-school learning from March 15 ahead of a planned full-time return after the Easter holidays.

It had previously been announced that those in S1 to S3 would not return until April.

It is understood those undertaking national exams in S4-S6 will be given priority for face-to-face learning.

Aberdeen City councillor Martin Greig, the Liberal Democrat group’s education spokesman, welcomed the announcement.

But he urged authorities to take precautions to ensure cases of Covid-19 are not transmitted between pupils and staff.

“Many parents will welcome this gradual return to school,” he said.

“It has been very difficult for a lot of families to balance work commitments and their children’s education at home.

“There are key workers who have been unable to play their part in hospitals and other forms of employment because there have not been enough school places for children.

“The careful staged return to school will help everyone in the end.

© Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

“However, school spaces still need to be as safe and hygienic as possible before going ahead with reopening.

“Schools have to observe physical distancing and use face coverings. The infection remains at large and the impact of the vaccination programme has not been thoroughly tested yet.

“It is important not to become complacent about the dangers. It would be counterproductive to take needless risks.”

All local authorities will, at least until Easter, continue to observe the current requirement for physical distancing in secondary schools with some of the £375 million education recovery funding being used to monitor and improve ventilation.

Wearing face coverings will also be mandatory, at all times, in secondary schools.

Twice-weekly lateral flow testing for all school staff in primary, secondary and special schools, and all secondary school pupils in years 4, 5 and 6 will continue.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Before Easter, as this will be a blended learning model, we will also continue to ensure that remote learning is of the highest standard possible.

© PA

“Reports show the delivery of remote learning has improved greatly between the first and second lockdowns.

“We will work with Education Scotland to ensure enhanced online resources continue to be available over the coming month.

“We recognise that the safety of staff and children must continue to be a key priority.”

Further guidance will be published by Education Scotland and made available for local authorities next week.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “Families across Aberdeen will welcome the return of pupils to our classrooms with all primary school children set to go back on March 15.

“Younger primary schools kids have been back for over a week now and this phased approach will allow us to get all pupils back in a safe way as quickly as possible.

“It’s right that we follow the expert advice and get this absolutely right – with the vaccine rollout going very well we are steadily returning to a more normal way of life.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “The SNP have been forced into yet another U-turn following Scottish Conservative pressure and the announcement is welcome.

“However, schools across the north-east have been left to carry out their own problem solving work because serious questions still remain unanswered from the Scottish Government.

“Teachers, parents and pupils still don’t know how much of the teaching will be blended/remote.

“Social distancing is also a major issue and there has been no clarification on how this will work when there is a full classroom.

“Instead of missing out the question and turning to the next page, the SNP Government must address these issues now not later.”

Scotland recorded 33 deaths from coronavirus and 542 positive tests in the previous 24 hours, Scottish Government figures show.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,164.

The latest statistics show 203,012 people have tested positive in Scotland, up from 202,470 the previous day. The daily test positivity rate is 4.4%, down from 4.5%.

There are 784 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 40 in 24 hours, and 71 patients are in intensive care, no change.

A total of 1,634,361 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday morning and 84,445 have received their second dose.