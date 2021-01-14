Schools, community centres and churches open doors to help north-east vaccination effort

Five schools, three community centres and a church – along with a major events venue – are among the sites in the north-east which will open their doors to administer Covid-19 vaccinations.

The programme to deliver immunisations has already begun across Scotland, with thousands of people receiving their first doses.

And as the operation is escalated, large-scale sites across the country will be brought into use, capable of inoculating more than 20,000 people every week.

Among the venues chosen is P&J Live, which would normally play host to concerts, exhibitions and election counts – but will now be one of the focal points of the north-east’s fight against coronavirus.

The centre, which opened its doors in 2019, will welcome its first patients in February.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We are pleased to have secured use of P&J Live at TECA as a mass vaccination centre.

“Work is now getting underway to prepare the venue for receiving patients next month. We continue to remind everyone across Grampian that we will be in direct contact to offer vaccination appointments as we work through the priority list.

“Please do not contact your GP or any vaccination venues as they will not be able to assist you.”

Aberdeen Lord Provost and Dyce councillor Barney Crockett believes the multi-million-pound venue would be ideal for giving out coronavirus jabs.

He said: “It would be terrific to have P&J Live being used for vaccinations. It has the scale and is a well-known landmark.

“It has parking and is quite a comfortable place.

“We’ve all got to put our shoulder to the wheel to get the vaccines done.”

Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Neil McGregor welcomed the idea of using P&J Live.

He said: “I welcome this announcement. Only by getting most people vaccinated will we be able to restart a normal life and rebuild our economy. This will allow the return of the facility for its intended purpose.”

Several other non-medical sites across the north-east have also come on board as venues for vaccinations to be carried out.

A number of schools – Bridge of Don Academy, St Machar Academy, Harlaw Academy and Northfield Academy, as well as Keith Grammar School – will all be used.

Community centres such as the Hub in Northfield, Tillydrone Community Campus and the Beacon Centre in Bucksburn are also among the sites.

And Peterculter Parish Church will also play its part in the vaccination programme.

Outlining plans to protect the most vulnerable people from the virus, health secretary Jeane Freeman said Scotland was in a “more perilous situation than at any point in this pandemic”.

Ms Freeman revealed more than 365,000 vaccine doses have so far been delivered to centres across the country, with nearly 200,000 more in transit.

So far, nearly 19,000 people in the area covered by NHS Grampian – Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray – have received at least one dose.

Of those, nearly 3,000 have received both doses.

Ministers hope more than 1.4 million people will have received their first doses by the beginning of March.

“Our current modelling on required supply indicates that we will be delivering around 400,000 vaccinations [per week] from the end of February,” Ms Freeman added.

Two different vaccinations are currently available in Scotland, both of which require two doses.

The first, the Pfizer/BioNtech jab was rolled out on December 8, with the AstraZeneca jab being made available on January 4.

A second dose of each of the vaccinations should be offered between three and 12 weeks after the first dose.

The vaccines are being provided in accordance with the priority list drawn up by the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI).

Care home residents and staff are first in line, followed by groups such as the over-80s, frontline healthcare workers and social care staff.