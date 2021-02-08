Schools closed with disruption on roads due to snow

Schools across the north and north-east are closed today due to snow.
Although schools are only open to the children of key workers, many have been shut – with motorists advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary due to the weather.
Earlier today, a lorry crashed on the B9170 Darra to Inverurie road near Oldmeldrum.
Police say nobody was injured in the 2am crash and that the lorry will be recovered later today..
A force spokesman said: “Officers received the report of a one-vehicle road traffic crash on the B9170 road just north of Oldmeldrum at around 2.05am today, Monday February 8, 2021.
“A lorry has left the roadway and will be recovered later today.
“There are no reports of any injuries.”
#Monday will start #cold for all. #Snow will continue to fall in southeast England, with further snow showers elsewhere. ❄️🧣❄️
⚠️ #WeatherWarnings are in force ⚠️
Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/C3vZUVUXVz
— Met Office (@metoffice) February 7, 2021
Numerous Aberdeenshire schools, which are currently only open to the children of key workers and vulnerable children, are closed due to adverse weather.
Schools affected across the region include:
- Aboyne Academy – closed
- Alford Academy – closed
- Aboyne Primary School – closed
- Alford Primary School – closed
- Anna Ritchie School – closed
- Auchenblae School – closed
- Auchterless School – closed
- Auchnagatt School – closed
- Bracoden School – closed
- Banchory Academy – transport not operating
- Banchory Primary School – closed
- Ballater School – closed
- Barthol Chapel School – closed
- Braemar School – closed
- Chapel of Garioch School – closed
- Craigievar School – closed
- Crudie School – closed
- Cultercullen School – closed
- Dales Park School – transport not operating
- Daviot School – closed
- Drumblade School – closed
- Drumoak School – closed
- Durris School – closed
- Echt School – closed
- Fintry School, Turriff – transport not operating
- Fordyce School – closed
- Hatton School – transport not operating
- Hill of Banchory School – closed
- Keig School – closed
- Kemnay Academy – closed
- Kennethmont School – closed
- Kincardine O’Neil School – closed
- Laurencekirk School – closed
- Logie Coldstone School – closed
- Logie Durno School – closed
- Lumphanan School – closed
- Lumsden School – closed
- Maud School – closed
- Mearns Academy – closed
- Meldrum Academy – transport not operating
- Mintlaw Academy – closed
- Oyne School – closed
- Pitfour School – closed
- Portlethen Academy – transport not operating
- Portlethen School – opening delayed
- Redmyre School – closed
- Rhynie School – closed
- Rothienorman School – closed
- St Andrews School – closed
- St Cyrus School – closed
- Strichen School – closed
- Tarland School – closed
- Turriff Primary School – transport not operating
- Turriff Academy – transport not operating
- Westfield School – closed
- Westhill Academy – closed
In Highland, Ardross, Edderton and Gledfield primary schools are closed due to bad weather.
Online learning remains in place for pupils.
The disruption comes as a Met Office yellow warning for snow remains in place for most of the east coast of the UK.
The snow warning is in place until late on Wednesday, and motorists are being urged to be prepared for disruption and to only travel if absolutely necessary.
Gritters were out early treating the major routes, with work continuing on the minor roads throughout the morning.
Our gritters have been out on the primary routes (the main roads which are about 50% of the city's roads network) from about 4am and should be finished at 7.30am. We'll start on other routes then, so more updates to follow. Please take care in the snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/F9N62fzDc3
— Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) February 8, 2021
Last night, north-east residents were urged not to travel today due to the anticipated bad weather.
