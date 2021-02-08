Schools closed with disruption on roads due to snow

Schools across the north and north-east are closed today due to snow.

Although schools are only open to the children of key workers, many have been shut – with motorists advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary due to the weather.

Earlier today, a lorry crashed on the B9170 Darra to Inverurie road near Oldmeldrum.

Police say nobody was injured in the 2am crash and that the lorry will be recovered later today..

A force spokesman said: “Officers received the report of a one-vehicle road traffic crash on the B9170 road just north of Oldmeldrum at around 2.05am today, Monday February 8, 2021.

“A lorry has left the roadway and will be recovered later today.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”

Numerous Aberdeenshire schools, which are currently only open to the children of key workers and vulnerable children, are closed due to adverse weather.

Schools affected across the region include:

Aboyne Academy – closed

Alford Academy – closed

Aboyne Primary School – closed

Alford Primary School – closed

Anna Ritchie School – closed

Auchenblae School – closed

Auchterless School – closed

Auchnagatt School – closed

Bracoden School – closed

Banchory Academy – transport not operating

Banchory Primary School – closed

Ballater School – closed

Barthol Chapel School – closed

Braemar School – closed

Chapel of Garioch School – closed

Craigievar School – closed

Crudie School – closed

Cultercullen School – closed

Dales Park School – transport not operating

Daviot School – closed

Drumblade School – closed

Drumoak School – closed

Durris School – closed

Echt School – closed

Fintry School, Turriff – transport not operating

Fordyce School – closed

Hatton School – transport not operating

Hill of Banchory School – closed

Keig School – closed

Kemnay Academy – closed

Kennethmont School – closed

Kincardine O’Neil School – closed

Laurencekirk School – closed

Logie Coldstone School – closed

Logie Durno School – closed

Lumphanan School – closed

Lumsden School – closed

Maud School – closed

Mearns Academy – closed

Meldrum Academy – transport not operating

Mintlaw Academy – closed

Oyne School – closed

Pitfour School – closed

Portlethen Academy – transport not operating

Portlethen School – opening delayed

Redmyre School – closed

Rhynie School – closed

Rothienorman School – closed

St Andrews School – closed

St Cyrus School – closed

Strichen School – closed

Tarland School – closed

Turriff Primary School – transport not operating

Turriff Academy – transport not operating

Westfield School – closed

Westhill Academy – closed

In Highland, Ardross, Edderton and Gledfield primary schools are closed due to bad weather.

Online learning remains in place for pupils.

The disruption comes as a Met Office yellow warning for snow remains in place for most of the east coast of the UK.

The snow warning is in place until late on Wednesday, and motorists are being urged to be prepared for disruption and to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Gritters were out early treating the major routes, with work continuing on the minor roads throughout the morning.

Our gritters have been out on the primary routes (the main roads which are about 50% of the city's roads network) from about 4am and should be finished at 7.30am. We'll start on other routes then, so more updates to follow. Please take care in the snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/F9N62fzDc3 — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) February 8, 2021

Last night, north-east residents were urged not to travel today due to the anticipated bad weather.