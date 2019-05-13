Schoolkids join archaeologists to help uncover history of north-east mansion

A historic north-east estate played host to aspiring archaeologists as part of an ongoing redevelopment project.

People turned out to take part in an archaeological dig at Aden Country Park at the Mansion House.

The open day provided the opportunity to discover the finds, experience digging and join the Aden Walking History Tours.

It encouraged people, groups and school pupils to get involved with the history of the Mansion House and heritage of their community.

The open day was part of the Aden Restoration and Redevelopment Parks for People Project, dedicated to finding out more about the history and features of the site.

Now a roofless ruin, Aden House is the remains of a substantial country house originally built in the early 18th Century, but enlarged and transformed by John Smith in a re-construction of 1832-3.

The official archaeological dig began on April 29.