Schoolgirl hailed hero after alleged attack in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a teenage girl in Aberdeen.

The teenager had been walking along Byron Crescent in Northfield when she was allegedly assaulted in what police believe was a “sexually motivated” incident.

It happened on Monday afternoon.

The teenager boarded a First Aberdeen number 12 bus outside His Majesty’s Theatre on Rosemount Viaduct at around 4.35pm.

She then got off the bus at Provost Rust Drive just before 5pm.

She then walked along Byron Crescent and was allegedly attacked by a man near the junction with Lintmill Terrace at around 5pm.

A 44-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector David Howieson said: “I would like to thank those who contacted police in connection with this incident – your assistance has been valuable.”

After the incident a girl was hailed a hero after running to help the teen.

The Good Samaritan – herself a schoolgirl – helped calm the youngster and alerted her dad before police were informed.

The girl who helped, who asked not to be named, said: “I heard someone screaming for help so I ran there. I found the girl lying on the floor crying her eyes out and saying ‘I need to phone my dad’.

“I calmed her down and she phoned her dad.

“I got her some water and talked to her to take her mind off it and, when her dad arrived, we called the police.

“We swapped numbers and she thanked me for helping.

“Her mum has thanked me too. I was just pleased to be able to do something.”

Community leaders hailed the girl as a hero.

“I would like to congratulate this girl for her heroics and courage,” said Northfield councillor Gordon Graham.

His fellow ward councillor Ciaran McRae said: “I commend the actions of the young girl who came to help.”

Detectives carried out house-to-house inquiries yesterday and there were extra patrols of uniformed police officers.

Detective Inspector David Howieson had said: “The girl was fortunately not seriously injured, however is understandably shaken by what happened.

“We believe this incident to be sexually motivated and are providing appropriate support.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident a woman was charged after a teenage girl was allegedly attacked in Aberdeen.

The incident happened in the Eday Road area of the city at 3.55pm yesterday.

A 46-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the incident. She is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.