North-east Schoolchildren learn about conservation on RZSS bus

Pupils from four primary schools hopped on board the Wild about Scotland double-decker bus to enjoy discovering the wonders of Scottish nature.

New Deer, New Pitsligo, Hatton Cruden and St John’s primaries paid a visit to the bus last week.

It’s the 34th time the bus has visited Aberdeenshire, offering more than 1,400 children the chance to get closer to nature.

The award-winning programme is run by the Royal Zoological Society for Scotland (RZSS).

Barbara Smith, CEO of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: “The Wild about Scotland bus is a great way to get people on board with the idea of conservation.”