Schoolboy paedo: Teen caught with thousands of child abuse videos

A schoolboy paedophile was caught with thousands of vile videos of child abuse, along with sickening bestiality involving cats and dogs.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a string of charges dating back to when he was just 15.

Police raided the teenager’s Aberdeen home, where he stayed with his mum, and found two phones containing disturbing sexual pictures and videos involving children and also animals.

The boy even used a “secret messaging” app to share videos of child abuse with others.

Vile videos lasted more than a day and a half

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police executed a search warrant at the address on February 24, when the boy was 16 years old.

A “systematic search” was carried out and two phones were seized belonging to the accused.

The devices were analysed and found to contain a total of 2,531 indecent videos of children, 1,552 of which were category A – the most serious.

The total run-time of the videos was 38 hours, 44 minutes and 47 seconds.

A total of 1,552 still images were also found, of which 587 were deemed to be category A.

Some of the files were “inaccessible” at the time.

‘Extreme porn’ featured sexual activity with cats and dogs

He used an app called Telegram – described as an instant messaging service where users can create “secret chats” with others that are encrypted.

Analysis showed a number of chats between a username linked to the accused and others in which “videos containing child sexual exploitation and abuse material” were found.

The chats were dated between January 3 and February 22 this year and shared “mainly category A videos”.

Two “extreme pornographic” images and 42 videos were also discovered showing male and female adults engaged in sexual activity with cats and dogs.

Those videos had a total play length of more than an hour and a half.

The teen, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children between March 6 2020 and February 24 2021.

He also admitted possessing extreme pornography between November 21 2020 and February 24 this year.

And he further pled guilty to distributing or showing indecent images or pseudo-images of children between January 3 and February 22.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on the boy until next month for reports and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act in the meantime.

Defence agent Michael Horsman reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

